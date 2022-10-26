Man arrested after 1 critically injured in Cocoa shooting, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Cocoa late Tuesday that left a person in critical condition, according to police.

Patrol officers said they responded to the area of 904 Peachtree St. shortly before midnight in reference to shots fired.

The gunshot victim was located in the parking lot in critical condition, police said.

Officers said they later arrested 25-year-old Samuel Jackson, of Cocoa, in connection with the shooting.

Jackson faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation.

Jackson is being held at the Brevard County jail without bond.

His first appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, booking records show.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

