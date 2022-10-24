1 hurt in shooting at Kissimmee barbershop

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Kissimmee barbershop, according to police.

Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon.

That address belongs to Kissimmee Barbershop, which sits just feet from a day care.

Investigators said the shooting victim is expected to survive.

Officers did not say what led up to the shooting or whether whoever pulled the trigger is facing any charges.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police added.

