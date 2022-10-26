Teen found dead outside Orange County home was last seen at a DCF office, report says

A 16-year-old girl who was found dead outside a Pine Hills home Monday evening was last seen leaving a Florida Department of Children and Families office back in August.

News 6 obtained the missing persons report for Dashayla Ferguson, who was found shot to death near a car on Broken Pine Circle.

The report shows Ferguson was last seen at a DCF office on South Kirkman Road back on Aug. 12.

Records show she was at the office as a transfer from Seminole County to be given a family placement for the night before she appeared in court the next day.

Staff there say while at the DCF office, Ferguson began arguing with staff, then eventually she left the facility.

The missing persons report shows police released updates in September and as recent as Oct. 18 — just six days before her death. The report listed Ferguson as missing, a ward of the state and a habitual runaway. They noted their case at that time remained open and active.

Questions still remain though, like why was she shot and left for dead outside a home, and who killed her?

According to the report, Ferguson was also involved in a human trafficking case.

News 6 is also trying to learn more about the human trafficking case that Ferguson was involved in, and how she was involved.

The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation would not provide further details.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “MBI uses the definition of Human Trafficking provided in (Florida Statute) 787.06. MBI will not be providing a comment on an investigation being conducted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.”

If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of Ferguson’s killer, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.