Deputies investigate after man found shot to death outside abandoned Orange County home

Shooting occurred at 2700 block of Rio Lane

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 2700 block of Rio Lane just north of Interstate 4 in the Rio Grande Park neighborhood, where they found the victim outside an abandoned home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

