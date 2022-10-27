Gunshot victim dropped off at Orlando hospital, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person who had been shot was dropped off early Thursday at Orlando Health’s Winnie Palmer hospital, according to police.

The victim arrived around 2:16 a.m. and was transferred to nearby Orlando Regional Medical Center after the latter hospital’s extra duty unit was notified, Orlando police said.

[TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board votes to start sale for new Melbourne Crystal Lagoons project | Become a News 6 Insider]

The scene of the shooting was unknown at time of writing, according to a statement in which police noted the victim had only one gunshot wound.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: