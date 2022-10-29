6 hurt when suspects in car shoot at lounge near Florida Mall, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Six people were injured early Saturday when multiple suspects in a car shot at a lounge near the Florida Mall, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to Toxic Lounge at Avenue Shoppes, located off the northwest side of Florida Mall’s parking lot near JCPenney. Of the injuries reported, they ranged from minor to one victim suffering life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is in progress, currently in its early stages, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

No other information was shared.

