Police seeking information after 1 person shot in Auburndale

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Police are seeking information after a person was shot in Auburndale Friday evening, the department said.

“At this time, this is an active investigation, with limited information,” police said in a news release.

[TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Auburndale Police Department at 863-965-5555 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: