Police seeking information after 1 person shot in Auburndale

Shooting occurred in Polk County on Friday

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Police are seeking information after a person was shot in Auburndale Friday evening, the department said.

“At this time, this is an active investigation, with limited information,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Auburndale Police Department at 863-965-5555 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

