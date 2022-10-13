Polk County deputy shot in chest saved by bulletproof vest; man arrested, officials say

A Polk County deputy was shot in the chest Wednesday night, according to the sheriff's office.

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A man was arrested after shooting a Polk County deputy in the chest Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies responded to the home around 10 p.m. due to a family disturbance.

“They learned that the victims were there and the suspect was not,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a video.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, 41-year-old Gabriel Batista, returned and approached the deputies with his hands behind his back. The deputies asked Batista to show his hands and he refused, according to a release.

Gabriel Batista, 41, accused of shooting Polk County deputy. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

“One of our deputies prepared to tase him, while the other held a gun on him. As soon as we went to tase him, he shot my deputy in the chest,” the sheriff said.

The deputy then fired at Batista, who then surrendered. The sheriff’s office said Batista was uninjured and arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy’s bulletproof vest stopped the bullet from causing further injury.

“The vest saved his life,” Judd said.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be released later Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

