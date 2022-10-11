WATCH LIVE: Memorial service being held for Polk County deputy, 21, killed in line of duty

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A memorial service is being held Tuesday morning for a Polk County deputy who was fatally shot while serving a warrant.

Deputy Blane Lane, 21, was killed last week when he was struck by a bullet fired by his fellow deputies, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

[TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

The memorial service is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Victory Church on Griffin Road in north Lakeland. The sheriff’s office said drivers should expect traffic delays around 12 p.m. from Griffin Road down to U.S. Highway 98 all the way into Highland City for a private funeral procession.

Judd said Lane was one of four deputies who responded to a mobile home in unincorporated Polk City one week ago.

Lane was positioned at the front of the mobile home, while the three other deputies went into the home. The deputies encountered a woman they were serving a warrant to in a room and fired at her when she pulled out a weapon.

One of the shots fired struck Lane in the shoulder and went into his chest cavity, causing him to die, the sheriff said during a news conference following the shooting.

News 6 will stream the memorial service live at the top of this story when it begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: