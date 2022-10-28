Police investigate after woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant

DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods Friday behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the department.

Officers said they found the woman’s body near the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

