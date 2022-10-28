73º

LIVE

Local News

Police investigate after woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant

Body found near the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd., officers say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: DeLand, Volusia County, Death Investigation
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods Friday behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the department.

Officers said they found the woman’s body near the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd.

[TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email