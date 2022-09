(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DeLAND, Fla. – Police said a 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday in DeLand, but few details have been released.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on South Adelle Avenue.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

DeLand police said officers were called to the area and found a man suffering from a gunshot to his leg.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: