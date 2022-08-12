93º

DeLand police search for man wanted for aggravated battery, armed carjacking

Omar Thomas, 22, last seen heading west into Lake County

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: DeLand, Volusia County, Lake County, Crime
The DeLand Police Department is actively searching for 22-year-old Omar Thomas. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are actively searching for a man accused of battering his pregnant partner and threatening her and their one-year-old child with a shotgun.

Omar Thomas, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking with a deadly weapon, police said.

According to investigators, Thomas may be traveling in a silver 2010 Nissan Rogue with a Florida license plate reading “67ABXW.” Police said the suspect was last seen traveling westbound into Lake County Thursday afternoon, but could possibly be back in the DeLand area.

Officers said they believe there is no danger to the general public at this time.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or to send an anonymous tip with the DPD CrimeWatch portal or by calling CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.

