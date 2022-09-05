80º

DeLand police search for man accused of pulling gun at high school football game

Jayvion Barthel, 19, considered armed and dangerous

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, DeLand, Crime

DeLAND, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department is looking for a man accused of pulling a gun Friday night during a fight at a high school football game.

Police said the fight happened between several people around 10:40 p.m. at DeLand High School inside Spec Martin Stadium. The fight stemmed from “an ongoing dispute” in the Spring Hill area, according to police.

When officers tried to break up the fight, police said Jayvion Barthel, 19, pulled a gun from his sweatshirt and ran off. No shots were fired.

A no-bond warrant was signed for his arrest for possessing a weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by in-state delinquent convicted of a felony and disorderly conduct.

Police said Barthel is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

