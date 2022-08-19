Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say

DeLAND, Fla. – Drivers were warned to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, according to police.

DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue, officials said in a Twitter post.

A motorcyclist was injured in the crash and was taken by ground to a hospital, police said. The patient’s condition was unknown at the time of this report.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

