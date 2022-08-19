94º

LIVE

Traffic

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say

Scene at South Woodland Boulevard, East New Hampshire Avenue

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: DeLand, Volusia County, Traffic
police lights (file) (WJXT)

DeLAND, Fla. – Drivers were warned to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, according to police.

DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue, officials said in a Twitter post.

[TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange County family’s pool | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A motorcyclist was injured in the crash and was taken by ground to a hospital, police said. The patient’s condition was unknown at the time of this report.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email