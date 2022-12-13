Crash closes part of 17-92 in both directions in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Monday evening on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed in both directions due to a crash.

The crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian, and the closure is between 6th Street and 7th Street, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police advise motorists to take an alternative route.

#traffic Due to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash, 17-92 is closed in both directions between 6th Street and 7th Street. Take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/4GxSx4GjjD — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) December 13, 2022

No details were provided about how to crash happened or the conditions of those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

