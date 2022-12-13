64º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Crash closes part of 17-92 in both directions in Sanford, police say

Crash involves vehicle and pedestrian

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sanford, Seminole County, Crash, Traffic, Traffic News

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Monday evening on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed in both directions due to a crash.

The crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian, and the closure is between 6th Street and 7th Street, according to the Sanford Police Department.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | Can I legally decorate my car for Christmas? | BIG weather changes coming to Fla.]

Police advise motorists to take an alternative route.

No details were provided about how to crash happened or the conditions of those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email