Two men arrested in Seminole County road-rage shooting, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested after a road-rage incident Friday that ended with one of the men shooting a firearm at the ground, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest reports show that on Dec. 2, a man and his 8-year-old sister were driving along Osceola Road when a road-rage incident happened with another vehicle, driven by Dylan Kaplan, 27.

During the incident, Kaplan stopped the car in the road, and Devonte Boswell-Rivera, 23, began to shoot a handgun several times, deputies said.

The brother and sister ducked down, according to the sheriff’s office, and were not hurt.

Afterward, both Kaplan and Boswell-Rivera were arrested and admitted to their roles in the shooting, deputies said.

Both Kaplan and Boswell-Rivera face two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Boswell-Rivera also faces a charge of firing a weapon from a vehicle.

