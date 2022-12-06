Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after being accused of injuring another man in an Orlando shooting nearly two weeks ago, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators said they positively identified 45-year-old Charles L. McClain, who now faces a charge for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as the shooter.

According to officers, the shooting occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, in the area of West South Street and South Terry Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, the department said.

An investigation later led to the Parramore bike unit arresting McClain, who also faces charges for carrying a concealed firearm and possessing cocaine and a firearm as a convicted felon.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

