81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say

Shooting occurred near Lime Avenue, South Street

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Shooting
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said.

Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m.

[TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into custody, deputies say | Light Up Mount Dora Saturday kicks off month of Christmas events | Become a News 6 Insider]

Upon arrival, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to the department.

No information is available on what led up to the shooting or the exact scene where it happened.

Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email