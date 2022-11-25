Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said.

Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to the department.

No information is available on what led up to the shooting or the exact scene where it happened.

Check back here for updates.

