17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting

A shooting near the 1800 block of Baywood Avenue in Orlando Tuesday evening resulted in one man’s death, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department.

The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County.

The fatal shooting happened Aug. 9 in the 1800 block of Baywood Ave.

Police said Dean Mitchell, 23, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said Reid faces a first-degree murder charge.

No other information has been made available.

