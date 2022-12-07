‘He killed my mom:’ New details released after man stabs sister, mother at Osceola home, affidavit shows

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – New details were released more than a week after a man was accused of fatally stabbing his mother and wounding his sister at their Osceola County home near Kissimmee, a charging affidavit shows.

Deputies said Matthew Sisley, 21, was arrested on Nov. 29 and is facing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge.

According to the affidavit, deputies responded around 2:12 p.m. to 1609 Oak Hill Trail, where they found the suspect’s sister exiting the home saying, “He killed my mom!”

Deputies said they saw blood all over her clothes and arms with deep cuts on her hands.

Sisley’s sister later told detectives she was woken up at about 10:30 a.m. that day by her brother, who lived “a few houses down at their grandmother’s house,” banging on the back sliding glass door of her home, the affidavit continues.

According to deputies, Sisley told her he hadn’t slept in days, to which the victim responded by assisting him into the shower, making him a meal and encouraging him to rest.

The suspect’s sister then drove to AdventHealth Celebration hospital, where Sisley was a day prior, in an unsuccessful attempt to find his lost phone before returning home, the affidavit reads.

Upon returning home, detectives said the victim found Sisley awake and walking around and she walked into her bedroom to call her boyfriend.

She later heard her mother, identified as Nicole Gabrek, screaming for her life in the kitchen and found Sisley repeatedly stabbing her, according to the affidavit.

She then tried to get in between Sisley and Gabrek, sustaining multiple cuts in the process, before he asked her for the car keys and threatened her with the kitchen knife, deputies said.

The victim ran and called 911, after which Sisley fled, the affidavit shows.

Sisley was later arrested a few blocks from the home and confessed to killing Gabrek and “accidentally stabbing” his sister, the sheriff’s office said.

Sisley said he killed his mother “because she never pushed me to be a man,” adding that he “would do it again,” according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are forthcoming.

