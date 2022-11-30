‘I would do it again:’ Man admits to stabbing his mother, sister, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man admits to stabbing and killing his own mother and hurting his sister during an attack at a home near Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the accused killer as Matthew Sisley, 21, on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said they arrived at a home near the intersection of Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail, just north of Champion’s Gate, Tuesday, where they found a woman had been stabbed to death and another woman with severe cuts on her hands.

[TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says | 2 taken into custody after fleeing authorities, crashing in Brevard County, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Sisley was nabbed by deputies a few blocks from the home, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

When questioned about the attack, Sisley confessed to killing his mother “accidentally stabbing” his sister, according to a news release.

Sisley said he killed his mother " “because she never pushed me to be a man,” and added that he “would do it again.”

Sisley currently faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies said additional charges are forthcoming.

[VIEW OUR PREVIOUS REPORTING BY CLICKING THE MEDIA PLAYER BELOW]

A man was arrested after one woman was found dead and another injured at a Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: