Man dies after fatal shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Monday after being shot in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Alston Drive at 2:42 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

The release shows that upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 50s who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

These are all of the details that have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

