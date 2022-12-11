2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year old Orlando woman and a 66-year old Orlando man are dead after an Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Sunday around 2:40 p.m.

[TRENDING: Dog at Orange County Animal Services reunited with owner after being lost for 7 years | Dr. Jim Clark explains what people should know ahead of special session on property insurance | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the FHP, a Dodge van being driven by the 53-year old woman was traveling southbound on Palm Parkway south of Central Florida Parkway – and crossed over the median for unknown reasons – crashing into a Chevrolet Malibu being driven by the 66-year old Orlando man.

Troopers said the man – who was traveling northbound on Palm Parkway in the outside lane – swerved to the right to try to avoid the collision, but the woman’s van struck the front left of the Malibu.

The van rotated clockwise and came to rest southwest on Palm Parkway and the Malibu rotated counterclockwise and came rest on the northbound right shoulder of Palm Parkway, according to the crash report.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals where they were both pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Sample HTML block

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: