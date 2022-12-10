43-year-old Lakeland man struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on U.S. Route 98, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 43-year-old man from Lakeland died Saturday after he was struck while walking along U.S. Route 98 in a hit-and-run crash, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Polk County deputies and fire rescue personnel responded around 7:15 a.m. to a report of a person lying on the east shoulder of U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive, Judd said. Preliminary findings led investigators to believe the man was struck sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday as he walked north along the edge of the northbound lane, according to Judd.

The vehicle that struck the man continued north on U.S. 98, described by Judd as a late 1990s to mid-2000s General Motors truck or large SUV based on evidence found at the scene. He added there may be damage to the front passenger side of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200, or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous and to potentially receive a reward if an arrest in the case is made.

