Pedestrian dies after crash on US-192 in Osceola County, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person died as the result of a crash on U.S. 192 Tuesday night in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 9:35 p.m. at North Poinciana Boulevard, in the Kissimmee area, troopers said.

A male pedestrian hurt in the crash was hospitalized and later died, according to FHP. Investigators were already looking into a fatal crash in Orange County — reported on Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue, — when this crash occurred, troopers said.

NOTE: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

