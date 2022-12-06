Osceola Schools superintendent Dr. Debra Pace to retire next year

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County’s school superintendent is retiring.

Dr. Debra Pace announced to the driver that she plans to retire next year, on June 30.

Pace’s educational career has been focused around Osceola County. A graduate of the school district, Pace started her teaching career at Poinciana High School, then moved up to a principal at both Poinciana and at Harmony High School.

She then became a deputy superintendent in Osceola County, spent a few years as a deputy superintendent in Brevard County and then, in 2016, superintendent for the Osceola County school district, overseeing more than 8,000 employees.

“Her favorite part about being superintendent is visiting the schools where she witnesses the joy and amazement on students’ faces as they succeed in the classroom,” the district tweeted in its retirement announcement Tuesday.

The district says Pace will work with the school board to ensure a smooth transition for the next superintendent.

