Report: Dunnellon boy, 10, dies after ATV crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon died Sunday after an ATV he was riding overturned onto him, according to the Ocala Star-Banner.

Mason Meyers was taken to a hospital after the crash and later died from his injuries, the report stated, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

Meyers was a fourth-grade student at Sunrise Elementary School.

According to the Star-Banner, Meyers was remembered as a kind person with a heart of service who was always fun to be around. Cathy Balius, principal of Sunrise Elementary, said she loved Meyers’ “sense of silliness and ability to talk with just about anyone.”

News 6 is awaiting more information from the FHP and school.

Read the full report from the Ocala Star-Banner.

