Ocala man, 27, dies after motorcycle crashes into tree in Zellwood, troopers say

ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Ocala died Saturday following his involvement in a single-vehicle crash in Zellwood that afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 1:04 p.m. on Round Lake Road near King Avenue, troopers said.

The man was driving the motorcycle southbound — approaching King Avenue — when troopers believe he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and lost control of the vehicle.

According to a crash report, the motorcycle ran off of the roadway and struck a tree.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, troopers said. He was wearing a helmet in the crash, the report states.

Troopers are still investigating the fatal crash.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

