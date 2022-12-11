Astatula woman, 23, dies after ATV crash in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman from Astatula died and three other people were left injured following an ATV crash in a wooded area of Lake County early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. off of Duda Road near Orlando North Airpark, troopers said. The woman, described by troopers as a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and became trapped when the ATV overturned into a water-filled ditch, according to a crash report.

The woman and the three others who occupied the ATV — a 22-year-old Mount Dora man, a 48-year-old Tavares man and a 25-year-old Grand Island woman, all of whom suffered minor injuries in the crash — were taken to a hospital, where the 23-year-old was pronounced dead, the report states.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

No other details were released.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

