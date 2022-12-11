Dog at Orange County Animal Services reunited with owner after being lost for 7 years

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A lost dog separated from her family seven years was found in a Central Florida hotel and reunited with her owner, according to a heartfelt post by the Orange County Animal Services.

The Facebook post said that road officers responded to an abandoned dog call earlier in the month and found the pooch left behind in a hotel room, barely able to walk.

[TRENDING: ‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue | Woman convicted of teen’s murder to be released from prison | Become a News 6 Insider]

Orange County Animal Services said they estimated the sweet dog to be 9 or 10 years old with a bad case of arthritis – a long shot to ever be adopted.

Jazzy’s story doesn’t end there, though. Animal services said they noticed the pup was chipped, and the information led them to a family in Texas.

To their surprise Jazzy was actually 12-years-old, and when she was 5, she was spooked by fireworks and ran away, according to the post. They said the family was unable to find their dog anywhere and searched for her for a long time, never giving up hope of one day finding her.

Jazzy’s owner Kerry jumped on a plane in Texas to head to Florida for the big reunion, according to animal services.

“We don’t know how Jazzy wound up here in Orlando, or what her life has been like. But after seven years, Jazzy was finally going home,” the Facebook post read.

According to their post, Jazzy came to life when she heard Kerry’s voice, licking his hand again and again as she inched her body as close as she could to him.

“Our staff and volunteers have to endure heartache and heartbreak every day. Every now and then though, we get to watch something like this, and it makes every minute worth it. If we could bottle this type of love and give it to every adopter, we would. If we could write a happy ending like this for every one of our animals, we would.”

Jazzy was reunited with her owner today, after 7 years being lost. He flew to Orlando from Texas to bring her home. Amazing and tearful reunion. This is why we do what we do. pic.twitter.com/PaxT1N0ykP — Orange County Animal Services (@OCAS_Orlando) December 10, 2022

“The odds always seem to be against us, and the numbers sometimes feel insurmountable. But every now and then, our staff pulls off a small miracle, and it reminds us all why we do what we do,” read the agency’s post.

Welcome home, Jazzy.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: