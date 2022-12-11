Troopers search for driver that left 3 dead in wrong-way, head-on crash on S.R. 44 in Volusia County

State Road 44 was temporarily closed in both directions after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver early Sunday in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 44 was temporarily closed in both directions after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver early Sunday in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Toyota Tacoma was driving westbound on State Road 44 in the eastbound inside lane around 2:20 a.m. when it crashed into the right front of an Infinity Q50 driven by a 22-year-old New Smyrna Beach man.

The crash caused the Tacoma to rotate clockwise while the Infinity traveled into the center median, according to the FHP. The Tacoma came to rest in the eastbound lanes, facing east. Troopers said a third vehicle – a Toyota Prius driven by a 30-year-old Edgewater man – then crashed into the Tacoma.

A fourth vehicle – a Lexus ES driven by a 60-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman – that was traveling behind the Prius observed the second collision and was able to avoid both vehicles, but traveled through the debris, troopers said.

According to troopers, three passengers in the Infinity were killed in the crash.

The suspected driver of the Tacoma left the scene on foot, according to the FHP. Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tried to located the driver with the help of a K9, but have been unable to locate the person, troopers said.

According to the FHP, they have been unable to interview the surviving passenger in Tacoma and they do now know the identity of the driver or the passenger.

The road had been reopened by 8 a.m.

Troopers said this is still “a very active investigation and is pending”.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

