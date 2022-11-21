Man dies after car strikes pole on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County Monday after striking a utility pole, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 7:20 a.m. at mile marker 234 on I-95. A crash report shows a man, 47, was driving a sedan south down the highway in the center lane when he drove off the roadway to the right.

The sedan then spun on the shoulder and struck a Florida Department of Transportation utility pole, according to troopers.

FHP said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation. No other information is available at this time.

