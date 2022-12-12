62º

Orlando man struck, killed after trying to cross Orange County road, troopers say

The 64-year-old man died a day after being struck

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY. Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando man died a day after being struck while trying to cross State Road 436 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 7:24 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 436 and Hanging Moss Road, troopers said.

According to the FHP, a Mercury Grand Marquis being driven by a 28-year-old Orlando man was traveling southbound on State Road 436 in the outside lane approaching Hanging Moss Road.

The 64-year-old Orlando man was walking west in the marked crosswalk on State Road 436 and was struck by the Grand Marquis as the driver attempted to continue south on State Road 436, troopers said.

After being struck, the pedestrian came to rest on the west shoulder of State Road 436 at Hanging Moss Road. The man was transported to a local hospital with that the FHP described as “incapacitating injuries”.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the 64-year-old Orlando man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

