Your Florida Daily: State surgeon general bucks CDC, man arrested after antisemitic display

Florida’s top doctor is now going against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to the updated vaccine for COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration and CDC signed off on the new shots from Pfizer and Moderna earlier this week recommending everyone six and up get them.

But Wednesday, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced he’s not recommending the shots for anyone under 65.

He claims they lack human clinical trials and any evidence that they’re safe and effective.

“With virtually every walking human being having some degree of immunity and the questions we have about safety and about effectiveness especially about safety my judgment is it’s not a good decision for young people,” Ladapo said.

The CDC has previously criticized Ladapo saying his warnings about the risk of the vaccine are quote “harmful to the American public.”

Jason Brown, 48 (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

A man accused of hanging swastikas and other antisemitic banners on an Interstate 4 overpass is now out of jail after posting bond.

State agents took Jason Brown, 48, into custody on Tuesday.

They said he’s one of at least four people who put up the derogatory signs along the Daryl Carter Parkway bridge in June, violating a new state law meant to crack down on the display of hateful messages.

This also isn’t the first time Brown has been arrested.

Last year, he was accused of stealing and damaging a Jewish student’s cell phone while participating in an antisemitic demonstration in Orange County.

Then-State Attorney Monique Worrell later dismissed the charges.

Florida lawmakers, new board members meet to discuss Disney-Reedy Creek deal

The new board in charge of Disney’s government district said it needs more time before deciding on benefits for its workers.

However, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board said free passes to the parks will be going away.

The free tickets have been a perk for employees and retirees for years under the old Reedy Creek Improvement District.

But the new board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis said it costs them millions every year and not everyone uses them.

“Because there was a bad practice and a bad policy, in our opinion of that policy, we’re gonna discontinue it but we don’t want that to punish any employees,” said Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board Chairman Martin Garcia.

Board members said they’re considering other options such as a $1,400 stipend instead.

More details are expected to be unveiled at a meeting at the end of the month.

Random Florida Fact

Postcard circa 1950. (Florida Memory)

The nation’s first tourist welcome center was built in Florida.

As access to personal automobiles and the creation of interstate highways rose, more visitors began traveling to Florida.

Visitors as far away as Michigan could travel the Dixie Highway into Florida. In 1949 just south of the Florida-Georgia line in Yulee, Florida, the first “hospitality house” was opened.

This provided an opportunity for Floridians to welcome and educate travelers about The Sunshine State.