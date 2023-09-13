Your Florida Daily: Parking garage collapses, mystery yellow line on I-95

JFRD crews worked a structural collapse to a parking garage in the 1800 block of King Street in Riverside.

Investigators in Jacksonville are working to figure out what caused part of a hospital parking garage to collapse that crushed more than 100 cars.

It happened around noon Tuesday at the Ascension Saint Vincent’s Riverside Hospital.

Firefighters said there was some type of structural failure that caused a section of the third deck to crash onto the second.

No injuries were reported but witnesses said the whole thing was pretty scary.

“As I was checking in with the nurse, we heard a loud noise and then the building shook. And when the building shook me and her jumped up and we ran out the door,” one witness told News 6 partner WJXT.

Officials counted 111 cars inside the collapsed portion of the garage. Buildings near the site have been condemned until a structural engineer can determine how to secure the area.

A man is recovering after a shark bit him in the face at a Volusia County beach.

Beach safety said the 38-year-old from South Carolina jumped a wave in New Smyrna Beach when the shark bit him Tuesday morning.

He is expected to be OK.

It’s the seventh reported shark bite so far this year in Volusia County.

The yellow line, which starts on I-95 southbound from Jacksonville and continues all the way to St. Augustine, has been drawing attention and confusion among drivers. (WJXT)

It’s a sight that left many drivers in the Jacksonville area confused.

A mysterious yellow line crosses over lanes right in the middle of I-95.

The yellow line first showed up Friday spanning 20 miles and ending outside an Acme Barricades office in St, Augustine.

FDOT said no one has taken responsibility for this and they planned last night to try and scrape up the paint using a truck with a wire brush.

Random Florida Fact

The monkeys on Monkey Island on the Homosassa River were brought into the area by a polio researcher (Florida Memory)

But once they were released into the nearby wildlife park, they apparently ran a muck — biting tourists and stealing food.

That’s when a developer came up with the idea to relocate the monkeys to the island.

Now 50 years later, the surviving monkeys’ ancestors still live on the island while tourists observe from a safe distance.

