Your Florida Daily: Teachers’ union raided, Hurricane Lee grows in strength

The FBI says it served a search warrant at the Duval County Teachers United building in San Marco.

The raid at the union building happened Wednesday morning.

The Florida Times-Union reported seeing boxes and computers hauled out by FBI agents.

According to the Times-Union, the raid involves the “potential misappropriation of funds” though the FBI has not announced what the investigation is about.

Hurricane Lee is quickly swelling far out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters think Lee could become a Category 5 hurricane by the end of this week.

Models show it curving north, away from the U.S., but it’s still too early to tell for sure.

Meantime, state officials are now blaming two deaths on Hurricane Idalia, including one in Central Florida.

Investigators in Brevard County confirm they found the body of 60-year-old Greg Johnston.

He disappeared last Wednesday after going windsurfing in the Banana River during a tropical storm warning.

A second storm-related death happened in Alachua County when a driver lost control and crashed into a ditch.

Clinics demand Florida Supreme Court take up abortion ban case

A push for more abortion rights in Florida is now one step closer to getting on the ballot.

The group Floridians Protecting Freedom says it’s now collected enough signatures to trigger a Supreme Court review.

They’re trying to get an amendment on next year’s ballot that would allow abortions in the state up to viability or if the mother’s health is in danger.

The group still needs to collect hundreds of thousands more signatures by February and then get at least 60% support from voters.

Random Florida Fact

Motoring to and from Key West one passes entirely over Pigeon Key as shown in this view of the New Overseas Highway. This marvel has been constructed over the roadbed of the old Florida East Coast Railroad. (WKMG)

Pigeon Key is a small island where hundreds of workers lived during the construction of Henry Flagler’s Overseas Railway to Key West.

Sadly, the railway was destroyed by the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 and in a last-minute attempt to evacuate Pigeon Key, the raging storm derailed their transport train sending it tumbling into the ocean.

The railway was never repaired, and a new seven-mile bridge was built several hundred meters away, effectively cutting off Pigeon Key.

Today, the historical Pigeon Key buildings have been restored and people can visit by walking or biking the Old Seven Mile Bridge.

