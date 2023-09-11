Your Florida Daily: Deltona man’s body found in South Florida, Hurricane Lee causing dangerous surf

Investigators in South Florida are working to figure out who left a Deltona man’s body on the side of a road.

West Palm Beach police said William Tempesta, 56, was shot before his body was dumped over the weekend.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide but so far they have few leads in the case.

“We don’t know how this man got there, but we don’t believe that he was killed, we believe he was dumped at this location. It’s a very rural location. He did not appear to be dead for a long period of time,” said PIO Mike Jachles.

Police said Tempesta was wearing jeans and a black and grey t-shirt when he was found. They’re asking anyone who may know what happened to contact detectives.

While Hurricane Lee is not a direct threat to Florida it will likely cause issues at local beaches.

According to the National Weather Service, a high risk of life-threatening rip currents will likely last all week.

High surf may also lead to beach erosion in some areas.

Weather service officials are warning against going in the ocean, especially at night.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) carries the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It was a great first week of the NFL season if you’re a fan of a Florida team.

All three are in the win column to begin 2023.

In Minnesota, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Vikings.

With five minutes left, Chase McLaughlin hits a 57-yard field goal to give the Bucs the lead and the victory 20-17.

It was a close game for the Miami Dolphins too against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the final two minutes, Fins down by four, Tyreek Hill catches the touchdown pass to put Miami back on top.

Their defense stopped LA’s last-minute comeback effort to win 36-34.

And how about the Jacksonville Jaguars?

They took the lead in the fourth quarter in Indianapolis then sealed the 31-21 win with a 26-yard field goal.

The Jags are back in Duval next Sunday against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Random Florida Fact

The third tallest lighthouse in the United States, the Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse has stood guard over Florida’s coast since 1887.

Three engineers were killed during its construction on the inlet.

The lighthouse featured a first-order fixed Fresnel lens from France, which could be seen from 20 miles away and is credited with saving countless lives, including author and journalist Stephen Crane shipwrecked off the coast and used the light from the Ponce de Leon Lighthouse to navigate to shore.