Deltona man found dead in West Palm Beach, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man was found dead on the side of a West Palm Beach road on Sunday, according to WPEC.

The man, identified as 56-year-old William Tempesta, was found dead near 45th Street and Jog Road around 7 a.m.

News 6 reached out to West Palm Beach police and they confirmed Tempesta was from Deltona.

Police said the victim was found with gunshot wound and they are investigating it as a homicide.

According to police, they have no leads on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

