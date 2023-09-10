Numerous storms are expected to develop across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fl. – Sunday starts off humid and dry. Through the afternoon the heat turns up. Daytime highs are expected to reach 93° in Orlando. As the daytime heating progresses with an accompanying seabreeze, numerous showers and storms are expected after lunch. Showers and storms should come to an end a little after sunset.

rain

This week will be hot and humid with hit or miss showers. The main story is still hurricane Lee churning over the open Atlantic waters. It’ll continue it’s west-northwest journey in the next couple of days before making that expected turn on Wednesday.

Latest projection from the National Hurricane Center keeps Lee far away from Florida this week but it’s expected to create hazardous beach and boating conditions beginning on Monday lasting though Thursday. A high rip current risk is expected on Monday along the Atlantic coastline.