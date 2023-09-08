72º
Into the eye of a Category 5: Hurricane hunters capture images, video of powerful Lee

Lee quickly strengthened into monster storm in open Atlantic

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Candace Campos, Meteorologist

Hurricane hunters capture images of Hurricane Lee as massive Category 5 storm. (Hurricane Hunters)

Hurricane hunters traveled into the eye of Lee while it was a massive Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, capturing impressive images and video of the storm.

Lee quickly strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane on Thursday before slightly decreasing in wind speed and back into a Category 4.

As a hurricane strengthens, its rotating windfield creates a tight circulation in its core.

The eye of a hurricane is actually calm and clear but surrounded by the hurricane’s strongest winds, which is called the eyewall. That is what you see in the first photo featured below.

Data from the hurricane hunters show Lee’s eye was measured at about 17 miles wide.

Video also shows the eye of the storm as lightning illuminates the stadium-like tower of clouds surrounding Lee’s clear and open eye.

For now, hurricane hunters are scheduled to gather data on Lee every six hours.

Lee is forecast to remain a major hurricane through the middle of next week.

Computer models show the storm taking a turn north, away from Florida.

