Lee now forecast to become monster Category 5 hurricane; Tropical Depression 14 forms

ORLANDO, Fla. – The well-forecast rapid intensification of Hurricane Lee has begun.

As of 11 a.m. Lee is now a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. The storm was located 870 miles east of the Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph. The latest update has it forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 5 hurricane.

Thursday morning satellite shows two vertical hot towers, intense thunderstorms, rotating around the center of circulation.

Dueling hot towers spiraling around the center of a hurricane is a sign rapid intensification is underway

This is a textbook sign that rapid intensification is underway.

Lee is expected to continue to rapidly strengthen over the weekend. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center is a Category 5 hurricane passing northeast of the Caribbean Islands by the start of the weekend.

While there remains uncertainty as to when Lee makes a turn north, models continue to keep the storm well east of Florida.

Here is why Lee is likely to stay east of Florida. High surf and dangerous rip currents will be likely next week along the East Coast beaches.

Until the storm actually begins to turn, Lee will be something to keep in the back of your mind.

Meanwhile, closer to Africa, Tropical Depression 14 formed.

This storm is forecast to move away from the Cabo Verde Islands, becoming a hurricane in the open waters of the Atlantic.

This storm will not impact Florida or the U.S.

The next named storm of the 2023 hurricane season is Margot. The peak of hurricane season is Sep. 10 and season ends Dec 1.

