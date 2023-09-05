New Tropical Depression Forms In The Central Tropical Atlantic

|Location
|1425 miles E of The Lesser Antilles
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|WNW at 15 mph
|Pressure
|29.77
|Coordinates
|40.2W, 12.5N
Discussion
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 40.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to be a hurricane in a couple of days and could become a major hurricane in a few days.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).
Watches and Warnings
None.
Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.
Land Hazards
None.
Key messages for the depression can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.