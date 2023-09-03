Deltona man dies after rear-ending SUV stopped on Volusia roadway, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Deltona man driving through Volusia County late Saturday died after crashing into an SUV that was stopped in the outside northbound lane of North Spring Garden Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:05 p.m., though a crossroads was not given in FHP’s report.

Before the wreck, the driver of an SUV that was traveling northbound on North Spring Garden Avenue stopped the vehicle in the outside lane to check on the occupants of another car that had been parked on the outside shoulder, troopers said.

The Deltona man did not stop for the SUV, troopers said, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the car on the shoulder just ahead.

According to the crash report, the Deltona man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two occupants of the SUV — a 46-year-old man behind the wheel and a 43-year-old woman in the passenger’s seat, both of De Leon Springs — suffered minor injuries in the crash, the report states. Troopers believe all involved were wearing seat belts, adding the third car was unoccupied.

FHP is still investigating.

