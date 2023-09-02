86º
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Sanford Avenue, police say

Roadway closed from Sanora Boulevard to Cornwall Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Sanford police (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SANFORD, Fla. – A crash on Saturday in Seminole County prompted part of Sanford Avenue to be shut down in both directions, according to Sanford police.

The roadway was closed from Sanora Boulevard to Cornwall Road, the police department said in a statement at 1:48 p.m. on social media.

Drivers were instructed to find an alternate route.

No further details of the crash have been shared at the time of this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

