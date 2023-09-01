SUV strikes school bus in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a crash Friday morning near Orlando that involved an SUV and a school bus, officials said.

The crash occurred around 8:13 a.m. on Old Winter Garden Road at North Cottage Hill Road, firefighters said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Preliminary reporting from OCFR listed four patients in the crash, yet follow-ups conveyed no hospitalizations were made as five people had refused transport.

The bus was headed to Rock Lake Elementary and carried 47 students at the time of the crash, none of whom reported injuries, according to Orange County Public Schools.

Footage of the scene shows an SUV with front-end damage stopped behind a school bus.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: