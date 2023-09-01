WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve visits Orange County neighborhood where residents urge drivers to slow down

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today, Trooper Steve On Patrol brings me to an area where I was very active with enforcement during my early days on the Patrol.

The stretch of Curry Ford Road from Dean Road to Alafaya Trail is a posted 45 mph residential area.

With a large green median and wide sidewalks on both ends, drivers tend to find the need for speed.

Angel reached out saying he recently seen neighbors with self-made signs encouraging drivers to slow down. I’m all about getting safety results and love hearing this.

Today we will check the speeds out there and hopefully encounter these amazing residents.

