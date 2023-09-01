WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve visits Orange County neighborhood where residents urge drivers to slow down

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today, Trooper Steve On Patrol brings me to an area where I was very active with enforcement during my early days on the Patrol.
The stretch of Curry Ford Road from Dean Road to Alafaya Trail is a posted 45 mph residential area.
With a large green median and wide sidewalks on both ends, drivers tend to find the need for speed.
Angel reached out saying he recently seen neighbors with self-made signs encouraging drivers to slow down. I’m all about getting safety results and love hearing this.
[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]
Today we will check the speeds out there and hopefully encounter these amazing residents.
Watch live at the top of this story at 8:30 a.m. and check back later for the full video.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: