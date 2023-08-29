Trooper Steve On Patrol details evacuation plans

ORLANDO, Fla. – The options are endless when it comes to what you can take with you if you are choosing to relocate during a storm.

But there is a big difference between what you can take and what you should take.

The thought leaving your home can be overwhelming. When you choose to leave, you need to make sure that you are taking the necessary items with you.

Most of us know the basics: clothing, food and water. But sometimes we forget some very critically important items that can be useful while we are temporarily relocated.

On Tuesday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol we talked about all the items a family or an individual should have when leaving their home for some type of natural disaster.

Check back to view the discussion in the video player above.