WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve On Patrol looks at problematic I-4 ramp at SR-434

Exit ramp to SR-434 offers many options

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

File photo. (David McNew/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – With our original segment of Ask Trooper Steve, we have conquered hundreds of traffic topics in order for all of us to gain some knowledge.

With the expansion of our traffic capabilities, we can now show you exactly what is happening on the roads.

On Thursday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol, I am going to stage myself in the area of I-4 and State Road 434.

When traveling west and exiting onto S.R. 434, the exit ramp spreads out with multiple options. Some drivers understand the do’s and don’ts and others are just there for the experience.

Join me in the video player above to get a first-hand look at what’s going on.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

