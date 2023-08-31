WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve On Patrol looks at problematic I-4 ramp at SR-434

ORLANDO, Fla. – With our original segment of Ask Trooper Steve, we have conquered hundreds of traffic topics in order for all of us to gain some knowledge.

With the expansion of our traffic capabilities, we can now show you exactly what is happening on the roads.

On Thursday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol, I am going to stage myself in the area of I-4 and State Road 434.

When traveling west and exiting onto S.R. 434, the exit ramp spreads out with multiple options. Some drivers understand the do’s and don’ts and others are just there for the experience.

Join me in the video player above to get a first-hand look at what’s going on.