Tractor-trailer blocks traffic on Florida Turnpike after Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A tractor-trailer crashed along the Florida Turnpike on Thursday afternoon, blocking traffic in the area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reported the crash happened just before mile marker 277 on Florida Turnpike South shortly around 4 p.m., and traffic was backed up to just before mile marker 280.

According to FHP, the crash involved injuries, though no information was provided on who was hurt or how many people were involved.

All northbound lanes were blocked due to the crash, troopers said.

