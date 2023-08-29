83-year-old man killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala man was killed in a crash with a semitruck in Marion County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and County Road 318 around 1:14 p.m.

According to a crash report, a pickup truck being driven by an 83-year-old Ocala man was traveling east on County Road 38 at the same time a semitruck with a flat-bed trailer was traveling north on U.S. Highway 301.

Troopers said the pickup truck entered the intersection into the semitruck’s path of travel and as a result, the semitruck struck the side of the pickup.

The Ocala man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the driver of the semitruck was identified as a 42-year-old Benson City, North Carolina man.

The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 301 are closed for the investigation, troopers said.

